Murdered city businessman’s father released on bail

Simon McBean, Commander of Georgetown, has told Stabroek News that the father of 38-year-old Dimitri Deonauth, who was arrested for questioning in relation to his son’s death, was released on bail as police continue to investigate.

A post-mortem examination on Deonauth’s body revealed that he died as a result of brain haemorrhaging due to blunt trauma to the head compounded by compression injuries to the neck. According to pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh the injuries were caused by either cuffs or hits.

Deonauth’s lifeless body was found in his Lot 132 Regent and Cummings streets, Georgetown apartment by his father who told police that he went to make checks on his son at 8:43 am on Monday.