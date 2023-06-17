Twelve months jail for armed robbery at Stabroek Market

Anthony Archer appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a robbery charge that was laid against him.

It is alleged that on Tuesday 28th February, 2023, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, while being armed with a knife, he robbed Majlen Ronnquist of one hand bag valued $10,000, containing one Samsung Galaxy note 9 cellular phone valued US$500, one European passport and one International Debit card, property of Maj-len Ronnquist.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him by Magistrate Daly and was jailed for 12 months.