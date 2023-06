President Irfaan Ali was on Friday presented with a table made from several species of Guyana’s wood by Lindener Troy Roberts at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, a release from the Office of the President said.

Roberts, 50, said that while he has had woodworking skills for decades, it was only in 2020 that he began his craft and it became a passion.

He has since made a number of unique pieces of furniture.