Minister Dharamlall to go on leave pending probe of sexual allegations

President Irfaan Ali this afternoon confirmed that Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall will proceed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault.

The President told this newspaper Dharamlall requested leave to facilitate any probe into the allegations and that he agreed to the request.

It is not yet established from when the request takes effect.

“Yes, he requested leave to allow for any probe into the allegations and I have agreed to him proceeding on leave,” Ali today told this newspaper.

This newspaper understands that the teenager is now in state care and an investigation ongoing.