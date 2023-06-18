Air Canada resumes service to T&T from November 1

(Trinidad Guardian) Canadian flag carrier Air Canada is set to resume service to POS, Trinidad out of Toronto, Canada from November 1. According to Tourism Trinidad, the airline will operate 3x weekly flights from November 1 – December 3, 2023, and then increase service to 4x weekly from December 3 – March 9, 2024. The service will operate using Air Canada’s smaller Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Air Canada’s flight schedule is as follows:

November 1 – December 3, 2023 (Three Weekly Flights)

AC984: YYZ (Toronto, Canada) to POS (Port of Spain, Trinidad) – Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday – Departure: 17:50 – Arrival: 23:25

AC985: POS (Port of Spain, Trinidad) to YYZ (Toronto, Canada) – Thursday, Friday & Sunday – Departure: 0:30 – Arrival: 6:40

December 3 – March 9, 2024 (Four Weekly Flights)

AC984: YYZ (Toronto, Canada) to POS (Port of Spain, Trinidad) – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday – Departure: 17:50 – Arrival: 0:25

AC985: POS (Port of Spain, Trinidad) to YYZ (Toronto, Canada) – Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday – Departure: 1:30 – Arrival: 6:40

The news comes weeks after the Canadian government announced the addition of Trinidad & Tobago to its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) program which allows known travellers to visit Canada without acquiring a visa beforehand. T&T passport holders who either hold a valid non-immigrant US visa or have held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years are eligible for the eTA program.

This announcement also comes days after US carriers JetBlue and American Airlines announced additional daily flights to Port of Spain.

Both JetBlue and AA will operate twice-daily flights over the July-August vacation period.

American Airlines has also announced the addition of a second daily flight from Miami International to Port of Spain as part of their 2023-2024 winter schedule. That second daily flight operates from November 5, 2023 until April 3, 2024.

American Airlines will use its Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft on the route.