Dear Editor,

The allegations circulating on social media and other places, that a government official raped and sodomised a teenage girl is very serious and demands a thorough investigation by competent and reputable person (s). This allegation is even more concerning since similar allegations have in the past been levelled against the same official.

The acts described in the allegation are revulsive and abominable and are made more so since they are alleged to have been committed on a vulnerable teenager.

President Ali is reportedly aware of the allegation. The president is reported to have said “of course I reached out to the (official) and he denied any wrongdoing and as I said the allegations are allegations we have to deal with statement of facts and once the facts is (sic) being presented the authorities have to do their investigation”, (Kaieteur News, June 17, 2023). No Mr. President: that’s now how it works. One cannot wait on “statement of facts” to commence and investigation. Investigations are launched based on allegations. Facts are ferreted out during the investigation.

It should be in the interest of all, including the person against whom the allegation is made, to have a speedy and thorough investigation into this allegation, which can be described as most loathsome.

Yours truly,

Paul Slowe, CCH, DSM, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d). former Chairman of the Police Service Commission.