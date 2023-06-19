Zimbabwe kicks off Qualifier campaign with victory

(ICC) Captain Craig Ervine led from the front as Zimbabwe kicked off their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier campaign with a comfortable win in Harare.

Zimbabwe skipper Ervine joined forces with Sean Williams as both batters’ centuries propelled the hosts to a composed eight-wicket triumph over Nepal.

Player of the match Ervine delivered a captain’s display as his century helped guide Zimbabwe to victory over Nepal.

Ervine and Williams – whose 70-ball hundred marked the fastest by a Zimbabwean batter in one-day international cricket – combined to construct a decisive 164-run partnership as the hosts confidently chased down Nepal’s 290 for eight, which was spearheaded by Kushal Bhurtel’s blockbuster 99 at the top of the order.

The Zimbabwe skipper won the toss and elected to put the Nepalese into bat on a glorious day at Harare Sports Club.

But that decision looked to have backfired by the halfway point in the innings as Nepal openers Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh racked up the runs.

Bhurtel embarked on a particularly eye-catching innings as he swatted aside the Zimbabwean attack and navigated his way to an impressive half-century.

And at the other end, wicketkeeper Sheikh adopted a more conservative approach to help fire the duo to a rock-solid 100 partnership in the 23rd over.

Bhurtel looked all set to bring up a brilliant century but was stunned just one run short by an accurate Wellington Masakadza delivery.

The Zimbabwe seamer fired one through the Nepalese opener’s defences to make a much-needed breakthrough and dash Bhurtel’s hopes of a memorable Qualifier hundred.

Sheikh was dismissed for a well-made 66 just two overs later before Kushal Malla helped steady the ship with a run-a-ball 41 at number three.

But Zimbabwe soon begun to take wickets at regular intervals as Richard Ngarava (4/43) helped reel Nepal in and restrict them to a score of 290 for eight off their 50 overs.

The hosts’ chase, led by skipper and opening batter Ervine, got off to a steady start before Joylord Gumbie (25) was removed LBW by Nepal seamer Sompal Kami.

Wessly Madhevere came and went for a steady contribution of 32 but when he was removed by Gulsan Jha, that brought Williams to the crease.

And from that point on the hosts never looked like relinquishing their ever-increasing grip on the contest, with Williams, ably assisted by anchor Ervine, accelerating throughout his innings to make Zimbabwean ODI history and send the buoyant home crowd into raptures in Harare.