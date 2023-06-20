Guyana News

Health Ministry hosts Mental Health Training

The training session (Ministry of Health photo)
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health’s, Mental Health Unit in collaboration with Mount Sinai University in the USA, held a train-the-trainers Disaster Mental Health training for participants from the various communities across Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) at the  Regency Hotel.

This training which was facilitated by Dr Craig L. Katz & Melissa Kelly from the Icahn School of Medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine comes weeks after twenty students, including a five-year-old boy, died after a tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Female Dormitory in Region Eight.

