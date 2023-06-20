Health Ministry hosts Mental Health Training

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health’s, Mental Health Unit in collaboration with Mount Sinai University in the USA, held a train-the-trainers Disaster Mental Health training for participants from the various communities across Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) at the Regency Hotel.
This training which was facilitated by Dr Craig L. Katz & Melissa Kelly from the Icahn School of Medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine comes weeks after twenty students, including a five-year-old boy, died after a tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Female Dormitory in Region Eight.