‘Tear Drop’ on $10,000 bail over disorderly behaviour

A twenty-nine-year-old father of five, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, to answer to the charge of disorderly behaviour which he denied.
It is alleged that on 16th June, at Georgetown, Leon Clarke called “Tear Drop” was behaving in a disorderly manner in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus. Police Prosecutor Quincy Lacon did not object to bail but requested the defendant to keep the peace. Bail was granted in the sum of $10,000. He is expected to make his next court appearance on 7th July, 2023.