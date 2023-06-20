Venezuelan man stabbed to death in Sophia

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old Venezuelan at his Sophia residence on Sunday night.

His son, 20, has been taken into custody.

The police said that Eyone Hernandez, a labourer of Lot 509 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown succumbed to his injuries after he suffered a stab to the back of his left thigh.

Enquiries disclosed that Hernandez and his son, who reportedly suffers from a mental illness, had an argument over food on Sunday around 23:30 hours. Enquiries revealed that the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt his father a stab to the back of his left thigh, the police said.