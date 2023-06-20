Golden Jaguars tackle `Gwada Boys’ for spot in Gold Cup

History will firmly be in the corner of the Golden Jaguars today from 4:30 pm when they oppose Guadeloupe in the final round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

In what will be the sixth meeting of the nations, Guyana possesses an undefeated record of three wins and two draws, with the previous fixture occurring in 2012.

Guyana defeated Guadeloupe 3-2 [2006], 4-3 [2007], and 2-1 [2012], while 2-2 [2003] and 1-1 [2010] stalemates highlight the drawn encounters. Overall, Guyana has tallied 12 conversions at a rate of 2.4 goals per match, whilst allowing nine concessions at an average of 1.8 per fixture during the aforementioned period.