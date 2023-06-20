Will it be deja vu for Golden Jaguars today?

Asks Charwayne Walker

Today’s Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifier against Guadeloupe could be deja vu for Guyana.

Guadeloupe advanced to the 2007 Gold Cup in the USA by topping its group which included Guyana at the 2007 Digicel Caribbean Cup finals in Trinidad although Guyana defeated Guadeloupe by four goals to three with Nigel `Powers’ Codrington scoring a hat trick and Howard Lowe netting the fourth goal. Guyana also won the second clash against Guadeloupe on November 26th at GCC, Bourda. On that occasion Codrington scored a double with the other goal scorer being Gregory `Jackie Chan’ Richardson. Will Guyana continue the Guadeloupe dominance or will it be deja vu again.

Let’s see if the French boys will spoil the Golden Jaguars Gold Cup chances again?