Man remanded over cocaine on Princes St

Quincy Austin appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge of possession of narcotics to which he pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that on June 20, agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) went to Princes Street, George-town, where they observed Austin who was clad in a white three-quarter pants and a red T-shirt, concealing his hand under the T-shirt. He thereafter mounted a motorcycle and rode away, and as he did so, he was seen to remove an object from under the T-shirt and toss it on the ground. The object, which turned out to be a black bulky parcel was retrieved by CANU ranks. Upon inspection, the contents appeared to be cocaine.