Cariah remains with Windies despite surgery on the nose

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Injured all-rounder Yannic Cariah could still play a part for West Indies in their remaining ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches in Zimbabwe after he had a surgical procedure on his nose.

According to a news release from Cricket West Indies yesterday, the spin bowling left-handed batsman underwent the surgical procedure to repair a fracture on his 31st birthday on Thursday.

The spin bowling left-handed batsman suffered a nasal fracture when he was struck in the face during a training session last Saturday while preparing for the Qualifier.

“The procedure was performed in Harare on Thursday evening,” the CWI news release indicated. “Cariah will remain with the squad under the care of the CWI medical team whilst he recovers. “A decision on when he can return to play will be made in the coming days, as the medical team support his recovery.” CWI also revealed that assistant coach Floyd Reifer was also struck in the face during a training session on Wednesday and has also undergone a similar procedure. Reifer, 51, will continue his coaching duties under the supervision of the CWI medical team.

West Indies have so far played two matches in the group stages of the Qualifier, beating the United States by 39 runs on Sunday, and Nepal by 101 runs on Thursday to top Group A with two group stage fixtures to play.

The Caribbean side face hosts Zimbabwe today at the Harare Sports Club, and the Netherlands on Monday at the Takashinga Cricket Club.