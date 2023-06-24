Dindyal, Ramnauth among six Harpy Eagles newbies

National under-19 batsmen, Mavindra Dindyal and Rampertab Ramnauth are among six newcomers as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) revealed their contracted players after the 2023/2024 Cricket West Indies Professional Cricketers Draft. Also among those receiving contracts for the first time with the reigning West Indies Championship title holders are fast bowler, Shamar Joseph, off-spinner Junior Sinclair, opening batsman Matthew Nandu and wicketkeeper, Kemol Savory. Of the lot, Dindyal, Ramnauth and Sinclair have not made their first-class debut. Dindyal will lead Guyana at the under-19 regional tournament next month with Ramnauth among the ranks. Both of them have represented West Indies at the under-16 level.