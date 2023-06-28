Four ‘romance scammers’charged in Linden -eight women reportedly defrauded of $804,000

Four ‘romance scammers’ were on Monday charged by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) with twenty-one counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and three counts of forgery.

They were charged after they allegedly defrauded eight women of sums totalling $804,000.

The accused scammers have been identified as: Khadijah Long, 27, of Lot 28-26 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden; Wayne Halley, a 27-year-old driver of Lot 194 First Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara; Kevon McBean, a 43-year-old postal clerk of Lot 42 Amelia’s Ward, Linden; and Matthew Ejike Nwackukwu, a 36-year-old unemployed Nigerian national of Lot 96 Duncan Street, Kitty, Georgetown.