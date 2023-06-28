USAID `Water for All’ Pitch Competition launched 

The USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean office yesterday announced the launch of the Water for All Pitch Competition, seeking entrepreneurs in the region to submit game-changing innovations that focus on the water sector.

A release from the US Embassy here said that the pitch competition aims to bring regional awareness and impel action to promote water sector resilience in the face of climate change and other hazards affecting the region. It will broaden the private sector’s role in water solutions by showcasing promising innovations and practices and to strategically connect them to advanced support systems that will ultimately support the scaling up of their innovations. This, the release said, would enable testing of ideas to identify what works and catalyze follow-on investments.