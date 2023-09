By Joseph Allen

Inaugurating a $200m primary at Tuschen, President Irfaan Ali yesterday declared that schools will have greater autonomy to manage their affairs and cut bureaucracy.

This was announced at the commissioning of the Victoria Lily Primary School, at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

At the commissioning, President Ali asserted that for too long getting the required needs for a school was mired in bureaucracy and in some cases, some decision-makers misused that power.