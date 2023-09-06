Police ranks trained on use of ‘Tasers’

Several ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service successfully completed a two-day Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) training course at the Officers Training Centre on August 31st, 2023.
CEWs are devices that use electricity to induce involuntary muscle contractions that cause temporary incapacitation of subjects in certain situations. This is a less lethal force required to effect an arrest by Law Enforcement Officers. CEWs include the Taser brand among others being manufactured.