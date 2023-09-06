Former Windies batsman Lashley dies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Former West Indies batsman Peter Lashley died here yesterday following a long illness.

The 86-year-old Barbadian played four Tests for West Indies between 1960 and 1966, scoring 159 runs at an average of 22.

Most significantly, he made his debut in the historic Tied Test against Australia at Brisbane, in a squad led by the peerless Sir Frank Worrell, and including the likes of Sir Garry Sobers – Barbados’ most iconic National Hero.

A left-hander, Lashley played two Tests on that tour but did not feature again until five years later when he turned out in another two Tests on the 1966 tour of England.

All told, Lashley played 85 first class matches, gathering 4 932 runs at an average of 41, with a career-best 204 against Guyana in Georgetown in 1967.

He was a member of the historic Barbados side which captured the first ever Shell Shield first-class title in 1966, under Sir Garry’s captaincy.

Following his playing career, Lashley became a prominent member of the Barbados Cricket Association’s Board of Management.