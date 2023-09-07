‘Skip’ Roberts, one of Guyana’s finest police officers

Dear Editor,

I was saddened to read of the recent death of Cecil ‘Skip’ Roberts. I knew Skip well and had great respect for him both as a policemen and sportsman. We represented Guyana at Rugby at the same time. Skip played, as I remembered it, on the left wing and I played on the right. He was very fast and incredibly powerful. He was also a first-class administrator of the game. Skip also distinguished himself at other sports, particularly hockey, but, for me, Skip Roberts should best be remembered as one of Guyana’s finest police officers. Criminals feared him, he was intolerant of bad policing and trusted by the population to enforce the law resolutely and professionally. Guyana needs many more like Skip. May he Rest in Peace.

Sincerely,

Kit Nascimento