Dear Editor,

No! Why is it that senior Americans fail to understand that the PPP does not need America anymore? There was a time that America and its swarming presence had its uses. Well, apparently not anymore, and this is regardless of how one looks at the rather crude dismissal by President Ali of US Ambassador Lynch’s last gasp appeal that she put on the table for bringing the hostile PPP and PNC together. Since Excellency Ali was crude, I will take some liberties with that one also. I repeat something that I have said countless times: we must fix our political problems, which means making some genuine effort at approaching our race problems. Thus, it was with relief that I learned of outgoing Ambassador Lynch’s last-ditch effort to serve as a bridge between the leaders of the PPP and PNC, so as to get them in the same room.

Guyana needs a way out of the political and racial quick sands, and Ambassador Lynch has been a tireless advocate of communication and inclusion. For in just about everything here, there is no one and nothing who is trusted enough to bring our crazed political leaders in the same place at the same time to speak on the same mutually helpful issue: politics and race. In this Demerara democracy, only an outsider would do, and then it has to be a white one to be universally accepted. I tender that Excellency Sarah Ann Lynch of America qualifies on every account. But Sarah of America was impatiently rebuffed, with a jug of cold water (or something else) directed her way for good measure. Isn’t there a plane that has to be caught? Is there no understanding that utility (America’s) here is done? Isn’t there any appreciation that the PPP is in charge, and what that means? America needs the PPP. The PPP does not need America. In fact, the PPP no longer needs anybody (not even the divine). Ah, hubris!

How about the arrogance of power! I like Lord Acton’s (or whoever) sweet little ditty: power corrupts. But best of all, there is this personal translation: get out of the PPP face! Now, the missionary side of me goes into full takeover mode. Comrades in the PPP, please hear me. Exxon’s Blackwater people are not enough, and so also would be any Chinese agents; or homegrown PPP terrorists. In other words: don’t mess with America. Don’t bite the hand that was good to the party’s and leadership interests. Don’t be a fair-weather friend. More crudely (and to whom it may concern): don’t get too big for britches, busta!

Sincerely,

GHK Lall