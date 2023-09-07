DCC faces Albion in the national playoffs today Republic Bank Ltd. (RBL) Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 Tournament

The Demerara Cricket Club and the Albion Community Development Centre cricket team will clash today in the national playoffs at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground.

The winner of today’s match will meet Essequibo champions North Essequibo in the final tomorrow at the same venue.

On Tuesday, Inderjeet Nanan’s half-century led DCC to a comfortable 37 run win over West Demerara at GCC in the final of the Demerara leg of the RBL Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 Tournament.

DCC batting first scored 207 all out from their allotted 50 overs.