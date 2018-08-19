Guyana News

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital meeting demand of growing Cuban clientele

By Staff Writer

The St. Joseph Mercy Hospital is reporting a sharp increase in the number of Cuban nationals who are utilising its laboratory services in order to fulfil the requirements for processing of United States immigrant visa applications and assures that it has risen to the challenge.

According to a feature article prepared by the hospital, the US has relaxed its position on visitors and immigrants from Cuba, and has decided to transfer the processing of visa applications for Cubans from Colombia to Guyana. This along with the fact that the hospital is the only medical institution in Guyana approved by the US Embassy to provide laborarory services has resulted in an influx at the medical institution.

The only two doctors certified by the United States’ Immigration Board operate out of the hospital…..

