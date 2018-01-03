Lawmen edge Monedderlust

Georgetown (GT) Police sealed their final’s berth in the GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship, edging Monedderlust on penalty kicks in their semifinal matchup, on Monday.

The lawmen prevailed in tense encounter from the penalty mark via a 1-0 scoreline, after regulation time ended 2-2 at the Scott’s School ground, New Amsterdam (NA).

Prior to the climatic end, GT Police took the lead in the seventh minute, as Rawle Haynes found the back of the net…..