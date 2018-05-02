Eagles upset Den Amstel to reach final

Uitvlugt will oppose Eagles in the final of the inaugural Big Yard Auto Sale ‘West Side Super 4’ Knockout Championship on Friday following their semi-final wins over Vergenoegen and Eagles respectively on Monday.
The large crowd that descended on the picturesque Vergenoegen Sports Club ground was treated to a goal rush as a combined nine goals were scored in the two matches.
Eagles FC created the major upset of the four team event, edging traditional giant Den Amstel 4-3 on penalty kicks, after the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation and extra time…..
Ansa McAl, through its Carib Beer brand, has teamed up with the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) to host the first ever Carib T20 knock out tournament.
LONDON, CMC – West Indies speedster Ronsford Beaton’s career was left under a cloud yesterday after he was suspended by the International Cricket Council from bowling in international cricket.
Walter Grant-Stuart is hoping that his gold medal outing in Canada this past weekend serves as the catalyst for him to achieve his dream of representing Guyana at the Paralympic Games.
Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) male Cricketer-of-the-Year Kevin Sinclair is humbled by the prestigious award and merits his achievement to hard work.