Eagles upset Den Amstel to reach final

Uitvlugt will oppose Eagles in the final of the inaugural Big Yard Auto Sale ‘West Side Super 4’ Knockout Championship on Friday following their semi-final wins over Vergenoegen and Eagles respectively on Monday.

The large crowd that descended on the picturesque Vergenoegen Sports Club ground was treated to a goal rush as a combined nine goals were scored in the two matches.

Eagles FC created the major upset of the four team event, edging traditional giant Den Amstel 4-3 on penalty kicks, after the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation and extra time…..