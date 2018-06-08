Sports

Senior Men’s basketball team off to Barbados for international series

By

The Guyana Senior Men’s Basketball Team departed local shores this morning to face-off with host nation Barbados in an international three match series.

The team, which is led by the youngest ever captain of the senior men’s team in 18 year old Stanton Rose, features predominantly local based players.

They are Shane Webster, Anthony Moe, Harold Adams, Orlan Glasgow, Travis Burnett, Dominic Vicente, Timothy Thompson, Nikkoloi Smith, Chris Williams, Domair Gladstone, Travis Belgrave and Kevon Wiggins…..

