Trinidad: Family devastated after Divali fire destroys home

(Trinidad Guardian) Divali was meant to be a happy time for Baldeo Soogrim and his daughter Vishanna but one hour before they lit their deyas, a fire broke out at their home and devoured everything they owned.
During an emotional interview with Guardian Media, Soogrim recalled how he slept in his car on Divali night near the smouldering ruins of his house at Rochard Road, Penal, gazing in disbelief at his sudden misfortune.
Soogrim who works as a sanitation worker with the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation said the fire took not just his household valuables, jewellery and money but also the equipment which he used to earn a living.
“I lost my welding plant, five weed whackers, my pressure washer, two chop saw and my two cars,” Soogrim added.
He said no one was at home when the fire started.
Vishanna had gone to visit her uncle and Soogrim had gone to take his friend Mukesh Ramnath to visit his mother, a double amputee.
“Nothing was left lighting in the house. We had already spread out the deyas on a table outside so when we come back home we would have started lighting them,” he recalled.
Around 5 pm, Soogrim said his brother called him saying the house was on fire. By the time Soogrim arrived home, the flames were uncontrollable and had started to spread to his neighbour’s house.
Neighbour Enez Mitchell said she was at home when she saw the fire. Her family and several neighbours quickly grabbed the garden hose and started tackling the blaze.
A call was made to the Siparia Fire Station but by the time firefighters arrived, the entire house was destroyed. Damages were estimated to be over $750,000. Soogrim said he was unsure how he would get money to rebuild his home.
He said his daughter Vishanna recently started working as an On the Job trainee with the Ministry of Education.
“At this stage of my life, I don’t know how we will restart everything,” Soogriom cried. Anyone wanting to assist the family can contact him at 799-2454.
Siparia police are continuing investigations.