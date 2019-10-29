Referee assaulted by players at Futsal tournament

The GT Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Championship ended abruptly on Sunday at the National Gymnasium after referee Errol ‘Pumpkin’ Squires was assaulted by players from the North East La Penitence outfit.

The attack occurred following the conclusion of the quarterfinal between Sparta Boss and North East La Penitence, which ended 5-2 in favor of the former.

Squires issued a red card to Kelvin Moore after being verbally abused at the end of the match, only to be assaulted by the individual and several of his teammates, who were also relatives.