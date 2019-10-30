Looknauth’s 7-15 wrecks Christ Ambassadors

A seven-wicket haul by former national youth player, Richie Looknauth led Cornelia Ida to an eight-wicket win over Christ Ambassadors while McGill Sports Club, Windsor Forest ‘A’ and Independence ‘A’ also earned victories in the latest round of the West Demerara Cricket Association/ Beacon Café 50-over tournament.

Playing at Belle Vue, Christ Ambassadors won the toss and opted to bat first but Looknauth’s 7-15 bowling off-spin, restricted Ambassadors to 49 all out in just 10.5 overs. Selwin John top scored with 18 and was the only player to reach double figures.

In reply, Khaimraj Ramsundar’s 27, consisting of five boundaries was enough to spur Cornelia Ida to victory as they raced to 50-2 in five overs.