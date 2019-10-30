Third Turbo Knockout Football tourney launched

The third edition of the Turbo Knockout Football tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The event which will last for the duration of 10 playing dates, will feature the likes of defending champion Northern Rangers FC, Georgetown Football Club (GFC), Camptown Football Club, Riddim Squad FC, GT Panthers FC, Pele FC, Eastveldt FC, Beacons FC, Police FC, Buxton Stars FC, Mahaica Determinators FC, Dynamic FC, Timehri Panthers, Uitvlugt FC, Pouderoyen FC, Eagles United, Black Pearl FC, Santos U-20, Fruta Conquerors U-20 and Buxton United U20.