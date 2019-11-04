Granger’s remarks on SN ads cutoff unconvincing

Dear Editor,

I refer to the explanation proffered by President Granger when asked recently about the withholding of advertisements from the Stabroek News which he ludicrously referred to as a “commercial dispute” and justified the position by saying that Stabroek News did not see it fit to cover the “national event”, the 175th Anniversary of Queen’ s College. The deliberate withholding of advertisements by the state from a media house because it is dissatisfied with its coverage is not a commercial dispute but a suppression of the freedom of the press, something he and the coalition spoke vehemently against prior to 2015. Second, the anniversary of any school is not a “national event”. Third, he justifies the position arguing that there should be balance in reporting but ignores entirely the Guyana Chronicle which has become a totally partisan political tool and weapon. Honestly, the level of ludicrousness emanating from this person who occupies the Office of President has reached to the extreme with Granger and the 2nd of March 2020 cannot come fast enough.

Yours faithfully,

Charles S. Ramson

Attorney at Law

Former Member of Parliament