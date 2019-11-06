Taxi driver to face trial for attempted murder with scissors

Morris Carter, the taxi driver who allegedly stabbed a man with a pair of scissors during an argument for $2,000, was on Monday committed to stand trial after he failed to prove his innocence during the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge.

The charge against Carter states that on August 27th, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully wounded Matthew Gilbert.

Carter was before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court One, where the PI into the attempted murder charge was being conducted.