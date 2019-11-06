Woman wants $800,000 compensation from ‘Lola Doll’ for hair damage

A woman who was allegedly assaulted by make-up artist Lolita Callendar, known as ‘Lola Doll,’ yesterday told a city court that she would be willing to accept $800,000 as compensation for damage to her hair instead of proceeding with the case.

Callendar, who recently returned to Guyana after serving a jail sentence in the British Virgin Islands appeared at the George-town Magistrates’ Courts in hopes of having a more than one-year-old assault charge dismissed.

Callendar, of East Ruimveldt, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday and her attorney indicated that the complainant, Onika Pompey, was willing to drop the charge.

The charge against Callendar states that she inflicted grievous bodily harm on Pompey on April 6th, 2018, at Leopold Street. Callendar had pleaded not guilty to the charge. At that time, Pompey, of Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park, was also charged with unlawfully wounding Callendar on the same day and at the same location.

During the hearing yesterday, Pompey told the court that she does not want Callendar to go to jail. “She has done so much for our country and she’s a role model, I just want to be compensated,” she said.

She added that she and Callendar have been on speaking terms of late and they agreed that the matter does not have to proceed but she has to be compensated for the loss of her “edges.” She noted that $800,000 would suffice. “I know that is a lot of money but in cosmetics business you could make one million in a month,” she explained.

After listening to Pompey, the magistrate suggested that both parties discuss what they want to do before coming an agreement and present it to the court. She then set November 29th for report, when the matter will either be dismissed or proceed to trial.