Experienced Selman back for T20s

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Fast bowler Shakera Selman has been recalled to the West Indies Women’s squad for the five-match Twenty20 International series against India Women starting tomorrow in St Lucia.

The seasoned 30-year-old missed the recent three-match one-day series as an “injury precaution”, Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

She will add vital experience to a young seam attack which was primarily led during the one-day series by Shabika Gajnabi and Aaliyah Alleyne, neither of whom have played more than eight matches in international cricket.

Selectors have also retained Chinelle Henry who has recovered from a concussion sustained in the opening ODI last Friday, and which kept her out of the remaining games in the series.

“Following the Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series, the majority of the squad has been retained,” chief selector, Anne Brown-John said.

“Chinelle Henry will hopefully be fit and ready to go again after being sidelined through concussion following the first ODI. Shakera Selman will bring her experience to this team to add more fire power to the bowling attack.

“The team has always had good performances in T20 matches and this series is vital preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

The series, the last one for the Windies before the T20 World Cup next February in Australia, will serve as vital preparation for that showpiece. West Indies face India in the second game at the Darren Sammy National Stadium on November 10 before travelling to Guyana for the last three fixtures on November 14, 17 and 20 at the National Stadium in Guyana.