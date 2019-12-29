Boxers departure date for Cuba now January 4

Initially scheduled to depart today for Cuba for a three-month high level training stint ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers, Guyana’s boxing contingent will now leave on January 4, 2020.

This is according to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the association was forced to reschedule the date of departure.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances in Cuba, we were forced to reschedule,” said Ninvalle.

The GBA head disclosed that the four boxers and coach, Terrence Poole are confirmed to depart on the “morning of the fourth.” The other coach, Sebert Blake will take over from Poole at the half way point of the stint.

While in Cuba, the standout pugilists, Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas will be exposed to an elite level of discipline, training, sparring partners, medical checks and coaching.

According to Ninvalle, the Olympic Qualifiers will be staged from March 26- April 3 in Argentina.

The stint has been financed by the Guyana Olympic Association to the tune of $US15,000 and the National Sports Commission ($2.5M).