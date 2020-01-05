Yassin calls on Cuba-bound boxers to be disciplined, committed

A high level of discipline and commitment is expected of the four boxers during their three-month training stint in Cuba ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers in March.

This is according to key corner man, President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. Juman-Yassin who briefly spoke to the quartet prior to departure yesterday at the National Gymnasium.

Yassin stated that he wished them “all the best” in Cuba and then committed $1M to the team for the Qualifiers which will be staged in Argentina from March 26 to April 3.