NAFICO to offer marine and aviation insurance to oil industry

The North American Fire and General Insurance Company (NAFICO) says it has acquired the licence from the Bank of Guyana to offer marine and aviation insurance to the oil and gas industry.

In an advertisement appearing in today’s Stabroek News, NAFICO noted that its services include marine insurance, aviation insurance, motor insurance and fire insurance.

Under marine insurance it covers marine hull, marine cargo and marine liability. Under aviation insurance it covers hull and liability, airport liability and general liability.