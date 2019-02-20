Two accused in murder of Grove man remanded

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of Rohan Persaud, the Grove, East Bank Demerara man who was found stabbed to death last week.

Hemant Gocool and Khemraj Persaud were not required to plead to the indictable charge that they murdered Persaud, called ‘Ravi,’ on February 13th, at Samatta Point Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charge and prosecutor Dominic Bess subsequently informed the court that the file relating to the matter is incomplete…..