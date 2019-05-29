Convict charged with murdering drinking buddy

A convict was yesterday charged with killing a “drinking buddy,” who had gone to the aid of a woman who had been screaming for help.

Lexroy Garraway, aka ‘Bam Bam,’ 37, stood before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the murder charge to him in a Georgetown court.

The charge alleges that on May 23rd, at Takutu Landing, Mazaruni River, Garraway murdered Eric Nurse, called ‘Black Boy.’

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels told the court that on the day in question the two men were drinking at a shop. Sometime later, the accused went into a room that was occupied by a female, causing her to raise an alarm. Upon hearing the woman’s cries for help, Nurse went to her rescue and dragged the defendant out of the room…..