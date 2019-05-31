West Berbice farmer, worker charged over firearm, stolen meat

A West Coast Berbice farmer and his workman were this week charged with possession of firearms and stolen meat.
Deodat Chan, 44, a cattle/rice farmer of Lot 44 Plantation Hope, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice and Nezam Ramjohn, 66, a Labourer of Experiment Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, were jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition…..
