Guyana News

West Berbice farmer, worker charged over firearm, stolen meat

Deodat Chan

A West Coast Berbice farmer and his workman were this week charged with possession of firearms and stolen meat.

Deodat Chan,  44, a cattle/rice farmer of Lot 44 Plantation Hope, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice and Nezam Ramjohn, 66, a Labourer of Experiment Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, were jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Three bandits die in shootout with police on Norton Street

By

Cops question ‘person of interest’ in Brian O’Toole shooting

By
Jagdeo dismisses gov’t ‘Green State’ strategy

Jagdeo dismisses gov’t ‘Green State’ strategy

By

Comments

Trending