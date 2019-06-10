Man sentenced to three months for wounding great aunt

After admitting to wounding his great aunt, a man was on Friday sentenced to three months in prison.

Eion Thompson was charged in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court with wounding and using abusive language and threatening behaviour towards his aunt. Thompson pleaded not guilty to the three charges and was sentenced to three months in prison and fined a sum of $20,000.

It was alleged that on May 6, at Agricola, Thompson went to the woman’s home with a piece of wood and threatened to kill her. She became fearful for her life, and having had a camera with her at the time, used it to record his behaviour. This annoyed Thompson even more, and he proceeded to lash the woman with the wood on her foot. The woman then called the police and Thompson was arrested.

On Friday, he was sentenced to three months in prison for the alleged wounding, and fined $10,000 for threatening behaviour and another $10,000 for the abusive language offence.