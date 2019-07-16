Child struck from bicycle along Fyrish road succumbs

A 12-year-old Corentyne child yesterday succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a hire car along the Fyrish Village, Corentyne public road. Police are yet to file charges against the driver.

The child, O’mally Jonas, also known as “Mally”, drew his last breath in the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit yesterday morning. Jonas, who has eight siblings, recently wrote the National Grade Six Examination and secured a spot at the Port Mourant Secondary School.

His father, Lester Jonas, 41, of Lot 529 Courtland Village, Corentyne, explained that on July 5 his son left home just after 8 am to go to purchase chicken from a chicken outlet located on the public road when he was struck. “I was in the backdam and I get a message that he get hit down on the road and he gone Port Mourant Hospital,” he related…..