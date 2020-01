Albion has joined Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Port Mourant Cricket Club and Rose Hall Canje in the semi-finals of the Berbice Cricket Board/ Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 limited overs tournament.

Albion, playing at home, defeated Blairmont by 18 runs on Thursday. Albion won the toss and batted on their home turf but were bundled out for 134 in 46.2 overs.

However, that total proved to be enough as their bowlers contained Blairmont to 116 all out in 42 overs.