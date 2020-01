Albion Community Centre Cricket Club reached the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 competition after defeating Port Mourant by eight wickets at Albion on Saturday.

With rain reducing the contest to a 40-overs-a-side affair, the visitors won the toss and batted. Port Mourant were contained to 82 for eight while Albion reached 84 for two in just 13 overs.

Port Mourant’s batting order was rocked by left-arm spinner Inzam Shazam who took 4 for 20.