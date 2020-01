‘Short Boss’ gets three years for robbing woman -recants admission to rape charge

Travis Evans, 25, was yesterday morning sentenced to three years behind bars for robbing a woman at knife point of more than half a million dollars a decade ago.

When he appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall last December, Evans, known as ‘Short Boss,’ pleaded guilty to robbing the woman of $650,000 and he had also admitted to raping her.

His sentencing had been deferred for a probation report.