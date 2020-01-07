Turbo Energy Drink football resumes tomorrow

The Turbo Energy Drink knockout football competition will resume tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the lone fixture at 18:30hrs, Santos will lock horns with Black Pearl. The winner of the match will progress to the quarterfinal and face off with Georgetown Football Club (GFC) on Sunday.

The event continues Friday with the quarterfinals at the same venue. Pouderoyen will oppose Buxton United’s U20 at 19:00hrs while Buxton Stars will engage Fruta Conquerors from 21:00hrs.

The second round of quarterfinal matches will occur on Sunday. The final quarterfinal fixture will pit Riddim Squad against Northern Rangers.