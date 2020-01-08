Major clubs not represented on Berbice Cricket Board

Dear Editor,

I attended the recently held elections of the Berbice Cricket Board as a representative of the Albion Cricket Club and would like to make a few observations and comments. The first thing that struck you is that besides the President who is from the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, the rest of the executives are from clubs who mostly play second division cricket, except for the two executives from the Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club. Some are not even executives of any club. Clubs like Albion, Port Mourant, Blairmont and Young Warriors who are all first division clubs do not have a single executive on the Berbice Cricket Board. And these are the clubs that produce the most players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies along with RHTYSC.

Another thing that bothers me is that you have clubs with just a few members and who can barely find eleven players to play second division cricket (sometimes they turn up with less than eleven players) who are entitled to the same two delegates like the larger clubs such as RHTYSC, Albion, Blairmont, Port Mourant and Young Warriors. The same goes for the three associations who are entitled to four delegates each. Something is not right. I know I will be told that it is in the constitution, then the constitution needs to be changed.

Finally, it is well known in Berbice cricket that the President is a one man show. He even mentioned it in his victory speech when he called on the rest of his executives to be more proactive and be present at matches and finals where presentations take place. And he is right, all the executives, except for one, were returned to office and in the last two years were hardly seen at matches. I wonder how many of them know the names of 75% of the players in Berbice cricket and most importantly how teams are selected? I hope they will be more visible in the next two years.

Yours faithfully,

Imtiaz Baccus