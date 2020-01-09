Cuban chef accused of forging immigration stamp granted bail

A Cuban chef who said he entered Guyana as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela was granted bail when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with falsifying an immigration stamp.

Kenlhys Hernandez Cartaya, a 36-year-old Cuban national of Lot 53 Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, charged with forgery. It is alleged that on January 6th, 2020, at the Central Immigration and Passport Office, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Janel Lovell, a Woman Corporal Immigration Officer, a Cuban passport bearing registration number 186030 in favour of himself containing a forged Guyana immigration stamp on page eight purporting to show that same was issued by Guyana, knowing same to be forged.