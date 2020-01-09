GECOM updating voters’ list with house to house data

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is updating the recently published Revised List of Electors (RLE) to reflect changes in addresses and other information of some persons, a move that the opposition PPP/C has dubbed “illegal” but GECOM says the law caters for this to be done.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, when contacted by Stabroek News, confirmed that some registrants’ information is being updated. She explained that from the recent truncated House-to-House (HtH) registration exercise, there were a number of registrants who had made changes to their addresses and names. GECOM has since discovered that a number of those changes were not updated in the system and Ward said that “it is important for us to have those changes made.”

In a subsequent statement, GECOM said that with the publication of the RLE, it was recognised that a number of eligible electors whose addresses and other information were updated during the HtH exercise were not reflected on the RLE. “In this regard, an administrative process is being conducted to ensure that electors are placed within their correct divisions for voting. Failure to conduct this necessary exercise may very well result in electors being displaced and unable to vote at a polling station in their area,” the statement said.